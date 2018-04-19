Vin Diesel's next xXx installment in the pipeline; will Deepika Padukone be a part of it?

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone made heads turn as Serena Unger in Vin Diesel's xXx: Return of Xander Cage in January last year. Directed by D.J.Caruso, the film marked Deepika's Hollywood debut. Her chemistry with Diesel set the screen ablaze and her off-screen equation with the Hollywood star made many people green with envy.

The latest buzz suggests that Diesel has acquired the rights to xXx movie franchise.

According to Indian movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala, "@vindiesel along with Finance and Production Company #HCollective have acquired the rights of #xXx movie franchise from #RevolutionStudios Dir #DJCaruso will direct the 4th installment of the #xXx franchise Going by earlier reports, @deepikapadukone should be part of it.. (sic)."

. @vindiesel along with Finance and Production Company #HCollective have acquired the rights of #xXx movie franchise from #RevolutionStudios Dir #DJCaruso will direct the 4th installment of the #xXx franchise Going by earlier reports, @deepikapadukone should be part of it.. pic.twitter.com/G2BbWYFXAj — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) 18 April 2018

According to an old DNA report, an insider said, “Deepika will, in all probability, be a part of the sequel because her contract reportedly has a clause that says if the box-office business of the film crosses the $170 million mark (which it did and did far more), she will definitely reprise the role of Serena. It also apparently specifies that her role will become meatier and longer in the next outing.”

Not just this, even filmmaker Caruso almost confirmed the same while interacting with fans on Twitter.

Check out the tweets here:

Yes meetings next week. Honing in on story and start dates — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) 12 June 2017

Given the fact that Deepika's chemistry with Vin worked wonders on screen, it is likely that she will be a part of the new instalment. Moreover, she hasn't signed any new Bollywood movie yet. So she may do the next xXx film if it is offered to her.

So let's wait for the official conformation.