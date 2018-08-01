हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
venom

Venom's second trailer out: There's second Symbiote to be worried about

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, 'Venom' is based on the Marvel comic character. The cast list includes Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Woody Harrelson and Jenny Slate.

Venom&#039;s second trailer out: There&#039;s second Symbiote to be worried about
Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

Washington D.C.: The second trailer of Tom Hardy starrer Marvel thriller 'Venom' is out and unlike the first trailer, this one gives a proper look at the much talked about the alien thing 'symbiote'.

The action-packed trailer also gives a better look at Eddie Brock's character which is played by Hardy. In the dark-humored trailer, Brock can be seen struggling to control his newfound violent urges.

The story revolves around Eddie, a journalist who 'follows people who do not want to be followed'. Working on one of his projects, he comes into contact with symbiotic, an alien object that shared his body and in return gives him superpowers.

Watch the trailer here: 

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film is based on the Marvel comic character. The cast list includes Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Woody Harrelson and Jenny Slate.

Produced by Columbia Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, Venom is scheduled to release on October 5, 2018, in US theatres with international rollout commencing the same week.

Tags:
venomVenom trailerTom HardyEddie BrockMarvel comic characterSony Pictures

Must Watch