Venom's second trailer out: There's second Symbiote to be worried about

Washington D.C.: The second trailer of Tom Hardy starrer Marvel thriller 'Venom' is out and unlike the first trailer, this one gives a proper look at the much talked about the alien thing 'symbiote'.

The action-packed trailer also gives a better look at Eddie Brock's character which is played by Hardy. In the dark-humored trailer, Brock can be seen struggling to control his newfound violent urges.

The story revolves around Eddie, a journalist who 'follows people who do not want to be followed'. Working on one of his projects, he comes into contact with symbiotic, an alien object that shared his body and in return gives him superpowers.

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film is based on the Marvel comic character. The cast list includes Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Woody Harrelson and Jenny Slate.

Produced by Columbia Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, Venom is scheduled to release on October 5, 2018, in US theatres with international rollout commencing the same week.