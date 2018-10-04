हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bradley Cooper

When Bradley Cooper suprised Lady Gaga with his singing voice

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: It was the perfect role-reversal for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in "A Star is Born" with the singer becoming the actor and the actor turning up an impressive performance as a rock star in decline.

The film, which also marks Cooper's directorial debut, is already generating Oscar buzz and Gaga has revealed that she was really impressed when Cooper sang for the first time.

"We really made a contract together as friends when we first met and decided to do this. He said, 'You're an actress.' And I said, 'You're a musician.' And we shook hands," Gaga told People's Jess Cagle in an interview.

The pop star remembered being impressed when Cooper sang in front of her for the first time. 

"I performed at a cancer fundraiser and was singing 'La Vie en Rose,' and Bradley was in the audience. The next day he came over to my house to meet me. As soon as I saw his eyes, we had this instant connection. We're both from the East Coast; we're both Italian. Before I knew it I was heating up some leftover pasta for him," said Gaga. "Then he wanted to sing together. I started to play and he started to sing, and I just stopped and looked over at him and said, 'Oh, my gosh. You can sing!'"

Cooper said singing with Gaga was not scary as she made him feel comfortable. "You made me feel so comfortable. I walked into the living room and I saw your white piano. And that's when I said, 'So listen, do you wanna sing this song ('Midnight Special')? We only sang it once and that was what I filmed on my iPhone, and it was part of what I showed to Warner Bros. To get the movie."

"A Star Is Born" stars Gaga as an up-and-coming singer-songwriter, while Coopers in the role of a troubled rock star who falls for her. 

The film has been made three times -- in 1937, 1954 and 1976.

 

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

