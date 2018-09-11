हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gay actor

Why hasn't a gay actor starred in a Marvel film, asks Kit Harington

The 31-year-old actor was speaking on the sidelines of ongoing Toronto International Film Festival.

Why hasn&#039;t a gay actor starred in a Marvel film, asks Kit Harington
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Los Angeles: "Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington says he has issues with queer representation in Hollywood films. 

The actor said the fact that "masculinity and homosexuality" cannot go hand-in-hand in movies bothers him, reported Variety.

"There's a big problem with masculinity and homosexuality that they can't somehow go hand in hand. That we can't have someone in a Marvel movie who's gay in real life and plays some superhero. I mean, when is that going to happen?" Harington said. 

The 31-year-old actor was speaking on the sidelines of ongoing Toronto International Film Festival, where he was joined by his "The Death and Life of John F Donovan" co-stars Emily Hampshire and Thandie Newton and director Xavier Dolan.

Newton added, "It is changing, but we have to get behind those changes and keep pushing it". 

 

Tags:
Gay actorMarvel filmKit HaringtonGames of ThronesHollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close