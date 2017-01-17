Will Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron come to India for 'Baywatch'? Priyanka Chopra says THIS

New Delhi: We just saw how Deepika Padukone arranged a full-on desi welcome for Hollywood biggies Vin Diesel and filmmaker DJ Caruso—the 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' team. When they landed at the Mumbai airport, the entire desi band, baaja and baraat welcomed them keeping the 'Atithi Devo Bhavo' motto in mind.

Now, Priyanka Chopra whose readying for her big Hollywood debut with 'Baywatch' was recently asked whether she would follow suit. And her answer has kept us guessing.

In an interview with DNA, PeeCee was asked whether her 'Baywatch' co-stars Dwayne aka 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron would come to India for promotions. To which she replied as saying, “We are hoping so because we are doing a big promotional thing around the world and they know how important India is to me. We are having those conversations, but we haven’t started because it is not going to release until May. So, marketing will only start a few months before that. But the wheels are in motion.

Priyanka will be seen playing a grey shade character named Victoria Leeds in the film. 'Baywatch' will be hitting the screens on May 26, 2017.