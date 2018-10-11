हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hollywood Actor Will Smith

Will Smith uncovers 'Aladdin' poster

Aladdin is scheduled to release on May 24, 2019.

Will Smith uncovers &#039;Aladdin&#039; poster
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Washington D.C.: Will Smith has unveiled the first `Aladdin` poster and it looks as magical as the classic tale. The `Suicide Squad` actor, who will be playing the magical Genie in the much-awaited film, took to his Instagram account to share the first poster. He captioned the post as, "LEMME OUT!! ?? Can`t wait for y`all to see Me BLUE!"Well, it seems like Smith can`t wait to get out of that little magical lamp. Check out the poster here: According to The Hollywood Report, the `Aladdin` cast list also includes Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Jasmine), Marwan Kenzari (Jafar) and Billy Magnussen and Nasim Pedrad as Jasmine`s friends. The film is a remake of 1992 animated film that ended up bagging two Oscars. The direction of the film is being handled by Guy Ritchie. 

 

 

 

Tags:
Hollywood Actor Will SmithAlladinSuicide squad

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close