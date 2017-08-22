close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

'Wonder Woman' becomes highest grossing superhero origin story ever

The Princess of Themyscira is now the 'Queen' of superhero origin.

ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 12:26
&#039;Wonder Woman&#039; becomes highest grossing superhero origin story ever
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Jersey: The Princess of Themyscira is now the 'Queen' of superhero origin.

According to Forbes Magazine, Patty Jenkins` directorial has officially become the highest-grossing superhero original movie in the United States ever, beating out Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man'.

'Wonder Woman', which released in theaters on June 2, has made an estimated USD 404,008,376 million domestically, eclipsing the original Spider-Man's long-held record of USD 403,706,375 million.

The film is the first female-directed, live-action movie to cross USD 400 million domestic and USD 800 million worldwide.

The original 'Spider Man' movie, which starred Tobey Maguire as the titular hero, held that top spot since 2002.

The only movie that came close to it was last year's 'Deadpool', which missed the mark by about USD 40 million.

The movie is not quite done yet as the movie is yet to release in Japan on August 25 and can beat the worldwide box-office of 'Spider Man' too which stands at USD 821.7 million.

Meanwhile, Patty Jenkins is in final talks to helm the sequel of 'Wonder Woman' as the director is close to signing a record-breaking deal for the second part.

TAGS

Wonder Womanhighest grossingSuperheroHollywoodSpider Man

From Zee News

Bose Dead/Alive trailer starring Rajkummar Rao will give you goosebumps - Watch
Movies

Bose Dead/Alive trailer starring Rajkummar Rao will give yo...

Chiranjeevi&#039;s next film titled &#039;Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy&#039;
Regional

Chiranjeevi's next film titled 'Sye Raa Narasimha...

Taimur Ali Khan&#039;s latest pic with mommy Kareena and aunt Karisma is too cute to handle!
People

Taimur Ali Khan's latest pic with mommy Kareena and au...

Joss Whedon&#039;s ex-wife accuses him of being &#039;hypocritical feminist&#039;
People

Joss Whedon's ex-wife accuses him of being 'hypoc...

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor working together for a brand
People

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor working together for a...

Sidharth Malhotra CONFIRMS he is single?
People

Sidharth Malhotra CONFIRMS he is single?

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Latest Box office collection of Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer out!
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Latest Box office collection of Kriti Sa...

Farah Khan feels Ananya is &#039;too lovely&#039; to be Chunky Pandey&#039;s daughter
People

Farah Khan feels Ananya is 'too lovely' to be Chu...

Arshad Warsi wraps up &#039;Golmaal Again&#039; shoot
Movies

Arshad Warsi wraps up 'Golmaal Again' shoot

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video