WWE wrestlers John Cena, Dwayne Johnson collaborating for 'Janson Directive'

Los Angeles: WWE wrestlers-turned-actors John Cena and Dwayne Johnson are teaming up for the film "The Janson Directive". Cena, 41, will star in the project while Johnson and Dany Garcia are executive producing it through their Seven Bucks Productions.

Johnson shared the news of Cena's casting on his Instagram page and congratulated him. "Congrats man and I'm excited to go on this journey with you. Thank you for your commitment to the role and remember, as your producer if you screw up, I'm coming to set and dropping the People's Elbow on you. And you know first hand how devastating my elbow drops can be. Congrats my friend and let's go make a good one," he wrote.

Johnson was earlier attached to star in the action-thriller but due to his busy schedule, he decided it was best move along as a producer.

Based on the best-selling novel by "Jason Bourne" author Robert Ludlum, the film follows Paul Janson (Cena), a former Navy SEAL who now works as a corporate security consultant. Janson becomes a target himself when a rescue operation goes horribly wrong.

James Vanderbilt is adapting Ludlum's novel for the big screen from a story he co-penned with Akiva Goldsman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Producers on project inlcude Ben Smith and Jeffrey Weiner of Captivate Entertainment; Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions; Vanderbilt; Brad Fischer and William Sherak of Mythology; and Goldsman of Weed Road Pictures.