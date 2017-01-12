'xXx: Return of Xander Cage': Vin Diesel lands in Mumbai, photographers go crazy – See PIC

Mumbai: ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ filmmaker DJ Caruso is amazed to see Vin Diesel’s popularity in India. He took to Twitter Thursday morning to share a pic of photographers chasing Deepika Padukone and the Hollywood hunk’s car for taking photographs.

Check out Caruso’s tweet below:

@deepikapadukone and #VinDiesel Chased by photographers on streets of muambi. I am in car behind them! pic.twitter.com/skeVRz5Ci9 — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) 12 January 2017

The action-thriller which also stars Nina Dobrev, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Toni Collette and Samuel L. Jackson will release in India first on January 14. The Hollywood flick will release internationally a week later on January 20.

So guys, are you ready for some real Hollywood action?