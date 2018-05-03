Zoe Saldana defends James Cameron for superhero films criticism

Los Angeles: "Avengers: Infinity War" star Zoe Saldana has defended "Titanic" director James Cameron for his comments on the superhero genre, saying people should read the full article.

The 63-year-old filmmaker had said though he enjoys watching the superhero films, the world has had enough of them and people will soon get "Avengers fatigue".

Saldana was recently asked to comment on Cameron's statement during an interview with the Los Angeles Times and the "Avatar" actor said "educated intellectuals" should avoid soundbytes which are "mean-spirited".

"My advice for people is to read full articles and not just believe a soundbite. Because usually, soundbites are very mean-spirited and they're just done for the intention of getting more likes and more views? it's not really with the intention of educating and informing the public," Saldana said.

"So for all those educated intellectuals out there that like to stay current with news, just read the full article and you will understand where James Cameron was coming from. I know that all the Marvel producers did because they read it," she added.

Saldana, 39, will be reprising her role of Neytiri in the upcoming "Avatar" movies.

Cameron is shooting all four "Avatar" films back-to-back with release dates set for 18 December 2020,17 December 2021, 20 December 2024, and 19 December 2025, respectively.