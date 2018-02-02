19-year-old girl raped inside cinema hall in Hyderabad, accused nabbed

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a cinema hall in Hyderabad on Monday last. Acting swiftly in the case, the Hyderabad police have arrested the accused and also initiated action against the owner of the cinema hall.

In a similar incident almost two months back, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped inside a movie theatre in Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh. The police had arrested two people in connection with the case.

The accused had reportedly befriended the girl over telephone, following which they decided to meet for shopping in Mawana. After shopping, the duo went to a cinema hall where they were joined by a friend of the prime accused.

As the film began, the duo allegedly took the girl to the balcony area of the theatre and forced themselves on her. After committing the crime, they reportedly took the victim to Muzaffarnagar on their bike.

(With ANI Inputs)