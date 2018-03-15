20-year-old commits suicide during video call with girlfriend

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old man committed suicide on Wednesday during a video call with his girlfriend in Hyderabad. Identified as Ajmeera Sagar, the man ended his life by hanging himself after his alleged breakup with his the girl.

Sagar was a diploma student and used to live with his sister. Sagar was alone at his residence when the incident took place and was speaking to his girlfriend. During this video call itself, he used his sister's sari to hang himself.

The landlord and his family found Sagar's body hanging from a ceiling fan. The incident was reported at the Neredmet Police Station limit of Cyberabad. A case has been filed under Section 174 CrPC and the body was sent for post-mortem.

The video of the incident has also been recovered.