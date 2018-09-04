2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case: 2 Mujahideen operatives convicted, sentencing on Monday

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
HYDERABAD: A special court convicted two Indian Mujahideen operatives -- Aneeq Shafeeq Sayeed and Ismail Chaudhary -- in the 2007 Hyderabad twin blast case on Tuesday.

Two more accused -- Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkish and Mohd Sadiq Israr Shaik -- have been acquitted by the court.

The Court will pronounce judgement on one more accused Tareeq Anjum on Monday, September 10. The sentencing on all convicted will be also be pronounced on the same day. 

However, two accused --  Accused Riyaz Bhatkal and Iqbal Bhatkal -- are currently on the run.

Eleven years ago, two blasts that took place in Hyderabad-in Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park- killed nearly 42 people and injured over 60.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the case- Mohammed Sadiq, Ansar Ahmed Badshah Shaik, Akber Ismail and Anique Shafeeq Syed. The arrested were lodging in Hyderabad's Cherlapally Central Jail.

 

All arrested are Indian Mujahideen operatives. 

