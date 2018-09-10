2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case: 2 sentenced to death, 1 gets life term

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hyderabad twin blasts case

New Delhi: Two accused Aneeq Sayeed and Ismail Chaudhary have been awarded death sentence in connection with the 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case. Another accused Tariq Anjum has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The verdict has been by a Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court on Monday.

Last week, the special court had convicted the two Indian Mujahideen operatives - Sayeed and Chaudhary. On the same day, two more accused - Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkish and Mohd Sadiq Israr Shaik - were acquitted by the court.

However, two other accused - Accused Riyaz Bhatkal and Iqbal Bhatkal - are currently on the run.

Two blasts had taken place in Hyderabad 11 years ago, claiming lives of at least 42 people and injuring more than 60. One of them took place in Gokul Chat and the other one in Lumbini Park.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the case - Mohammed Sadiq, Ansar Ahmed Badshah Shaik, Akber Ismail and Anique Shafeeq Syed. The arrested were lodging in Hyderabad's Cherlapally Central Jail.

