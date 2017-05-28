close
After Uzma's return, couple from Hyderabad pleads Sushma to save daughter stuck in Pakistan

"My daughter is stuck in Pakistan, she has not yet come. I have been waiting for years. Uzma returned to India after efforts of the government. I really want my daughter to return,” her mother said.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 23:40
After Uzma&#039;s return, couple from Hyderabad pleads Sushma to save daughter stuck in Pakistan

New Delhi: After Uzma's return, a couple from Hyderabad has urged the External Affairs Minister (EAM) to bring back their daughter, who is stuck in Pakistan from nine years.

Parents of Mohammadi Begum, who is being tortured by her husband, hailed Swaraj`s efforts in Uzma`s return and said that they will be grateful to the union minister if she expedites the process of their daughter`s return.

"My daughter is stuck in Pakistan, she has not yet come. I have been waiting for years. Uzma returned to India after efforts of the government. I really want my daughter to return.

“This is the month of Ramadan and I want to celebrate it with her. I urge you all to bring my daughter back. My daughter is being tortured; she is being treated like a servant there. Sushma Swaraj ji I will bless you, please bring my daughter back. It`s been 9 years," said Begum`s mother.

"My daughter is in Pakistan from past nine years. She keeps on calling me and asks me to bring her back. Sushma Swaraj ji after a lot of efforts brought Uzma back, we will be glad if she brings our daughter back too. If my daughter returns I will be grateful. She keeps on complaining of torture and keeps on pleading us to call her back," said Mohammed Akbar, Begum`s father.

According to Akbar, he had spoken to the officials of Indian Embassy in Islamabad and they have assured that they are working continuously on their daughter`s case.

According to the couple, a Pakistani national, Mohammed Younus, had cheated their daughter and married her while working in Oman.She was fraudulently taken to Pakistan on the pretext of shifting to Saudi Arabia.

