Child sacrifice on lunar eclipse? Severed head of infant found atop roof

HYDERABAD: Was an infant killed in Hyderabad as part of some superstition on lunar eclipse in Hyderabad? Police are probing the angle of human sacrifice after the severed head of an infant was found dumped on the terrace of a house in Chiluka Nagar in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The incident came to light after a woman resident of the rented house went to the terrace in the morning to dry clothes. On seeing the head, she shouted in horror after which neighbours came to the scene.

They alerted the police immediately. There is no clarity yet over whether the baby is two months or three-months-old.

The woman's son-in-law Rajasekhar, who is a cab driver has been detained for questioning. Two other neighbours - Narahari and his son Ranjith - were also taken into custody after sniffer dogs led them to a dustbin in their house. The duo reportedly often performed pooja out of superstitious beliefs.

The terrace has no blood marks indicating the fact that the head was kept there after beheading. The police are also searching for the missing torso for the investigation.

In shock over the incident, Balalakshmi is in tears wondering why the terrace of their house was chosen for the beheading.