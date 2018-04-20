Cricket betting racket busted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police busted a cricket betting racket in the city late on Thursday night, recovering over Rs 1 lakh from the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, local police raided an area where betting was reportedly rampant. They took the accused by surprise and arrested them immediately.

News agency ANI reported that Rs 1.18 lakh in cash was recovered from the accused - apart from a motorcycle and four mobile phones.

Betting on sports is illegal in India with law officers repeatedly cracking down on those found guilty of indulging in such practices. While there has been a call for legalising betting in the country - especially after the infamous IPL spot-fixing and betting scandal in 2013, it remains a crime.