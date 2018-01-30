'Drunk' policeman rams vehicle into scooter, two injured

Hyderabad: Two persons were injured after a police inspector rammed his four-wheeler into a scooter allegedly under the influence of alcohol here, police said today.

The incident took place around 8 pm yesterday at Yapral area in the city.

Inspector of Police G Girish Rao (51), working at Police Training Centre in Medchal, was driving an MPV (a private vehicle) when he lost control and hit some vehicles, police they said.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwath said Rao was driving the vehicle in a "drunken" state and in "rash and negligent" manner.

"He hit a scooter and two other vehicles causing injuries to the civilians. Departmental action will be initiated against Rao," the commissioner said.

A police official attached to Jawahar Nagar Police station said, "Two persons going on the scooter were injured and taken to a hospital. The inspector was subjected to breath-analyser test, which showed that the blood alcohol content (BAC) was beyond permissible levels."

The inspector has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).