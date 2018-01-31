Fire breaks out at godown in Hyderabad, 5 fire tenders at spot

HYDERABAD: A fire on Wednesday broke out in a godown near Mythri hospital in Hyderabad.

Fire broke out in a godown near Mythri hospital in Hyderabad, five fire tenders present on the spot. More details awaited #Telangana pic.twitter.com/mhZESvsoyF — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018

Around five fire tenders rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported from the factory, so far.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. As per the latest report, the blaze has been doused.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out in an Indigo car near Hotel Nandini in Begumpet.

Fire tenders promptly rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

Hyderabad: Fire broke out in an Indigo car near Hotel Nandini in Begumpet, fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot & doused the fire. No casualty reported #Telangana pic.twitter.com/9g4ghLBl7C — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018

There are no reports of casualties so far. More details awaited.