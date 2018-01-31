हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Fire breaks out at godown in Hyderabad, 5 fire tenders at spot

A fire on Wednesday broke out in a godown near Mythri hospital in Hyderabad.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 31, 2018, 17:49 PM IST
Represntational image

HYDERABAD: A fire on Wednesday broke out in a godown near Mythri hospital in Hyderabad.

Around five fire tenders rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported from the factory, so far.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. As per the latest report, the blaze has been doused.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out in an Indigo car near Hotel Nandini in Begumpet.

Fire tenders promptly rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

There are no reports of casualties so far. More details awaited.

