Nizam Museum

Gold tiffin box, valuable artifacts stolen from Hyderabad's Nizam Museum in midnight heist

Also known as HEH Nizam's Museum, the palace of the Nizam's is located at Purani Haveli in the old city of Hyderabad.

Gold tiffin box, valuable artifacts stolen from Hyderabad&#039;s Nizam Museum in midnight heist

Hyderabad: A gold tiffin box, saucer, cup and spoon - all made of gold - were stolen from Nizam Museum in Telangana's Hyderabad. The incident came to light on Monday.

Also known as HEH Nizam's Museum, the palace of the Nizam's is located at Purani Haveli in the old city of Hyderabad. The palace falls under Mir Chowk Police Station limits.

Police have registered a case and an investigation has artefacts. Lookout for the culprits is underway.

The gold tiffin box weighed two kilograms while the cup, saucer and spoon were studded with rubies, diamonds and emeralds.

Burglars allegedly broke into the museum late on Sunday night. The museum authorities lodged a complaint with Mir Chowk police station after they found the valuables missing on Monday.

The burglars suspected to have gained entry by removing the iron grill of the ventilator on the first floor. Police believe the burglars used a rope to enter the building.

The police have examined the CCTV footage. A police officer said that they were investigating the role of insiders in the theft.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and other senior officers visited the museum.

The tiffin box, cup, saucer and spoon belonged to the family of Nizams, the rulers of erstwhile Hyderabad State and were on display along with several other personal belongings of the royal family at the museum located in Purani Haveli, one of the palaces of Nizam.

The museum showcases several personal belongings of Nizams and their family members and the gifts received by Mir Osman Ali Khan, sixth and the last Nizam from 1911 to 1948 when Hyderabad State was annexed by India.A

The museum is also home to Nizam's cars including 1930 Rolls Royce, a 150-year-old manually operated lift and wardrobe of sixth Nizam, who was the richest man in the world in the 1930s.

Nizam Trust, run by the Nizam's family, opened this museum in 2000 for the general public and it is one of the major tourist attractions in the city.

(With inputs from IANS)

Nizam Museum, Nizam's Museum, Telangana, Hyderabad, Purani Haveli

