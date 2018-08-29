हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dog attack

Hyderabad: 5-year old critical after brutal attack by 2 dogs

A five-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after being attacked by two dogs on Tuesday. The incident took place in Hyderabad's Miyapur area.

ANI Photo

Hyderabad: A five-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after being attacked by two dogs on Tuesday. The incident took place in Hyderabad's Miyapur area.

The CCTV footage shows the canines tearing at the boy as two adults try to save the child. After some effort, the child was rescued.

He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition where he underwent surgery.

In July this year, a 50-year-old woman was allegedly mauled to death by more than half a dozen dogs while she was working at a farm near her house in Gaunria village of Kushinagar district this evening, the police said. 

A police complaint has been lodged in connection with the incident.

