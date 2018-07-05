हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hyderabad

Hyderabad couple names daughter after woman ACP who rescued her from kidnappers

A couple in Hyderabad was recently blessed with a baby girl, but their happiness soon turned into a horror as the child was kidnapped from the hospital.

A couple in Hyderabad was recently blessed with a baby girl, but their happiness soon turned into a horror as the child was kidnapped from the hospital. But thanks to swift action by the police department, the girl child was soon rescued. And as a mark of gratitude to the cops, the couple decided to name their daughter after the woman police official who led the team.

A report in The News Minute said that the baby was kidnapped from Koti Government Maternity Hospital after her birth on June 27. She was re-united with her parents on July 3. The police teams that conducted the search operation was headed by Sultan Bazar Assistant Commissioner of Police M Chetana.

The mother of the child, Sabawat Nari, was quoted by news minute as saying that the cop took a lot of efforts to find her kidnapped child and hence she had decided to name her Chetana. She recalled that the ACP had assured her that she would get her child back and did the same.

The report further quoted the parents as saying that they had the baby been a boy, they would have named it after Sultan Bazar inspector Shiva Shanker, who was also a part of the search team.

Chetana’s father said that he had not expected the team to find his daughter and that he was “seething with anger” when the child got abducted.

The couple had reportedly taken the child for vaccination to the hospital, where they handed over the child to a woman who posed as an employee of the hospital. She never returned after taking away the baby in the pretext of getting her vaccinated.

