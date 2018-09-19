Hyderabad: Dental student commits suicide over alleged harassment by college staff

Hyderabad: A dental student committed suicide at his residence in Madannapet police station area, over alleged harassment by college staff.

Mirza Asim Baig, a 33-year-old final year student of Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), committed suicide on Monday night, September 17. He left behind a suicide note, informed the police.

As per reports, Baig alleged in his note that college administration kept failing him on purpose.

“Deceased mentioned harassment by college staff in suicide note. Body sent for postmortem,” said Madannapet police.

A case has filed against the college management, added cops.

On Monday, Baig reportedly locked himself inside the room. Later, his brother broke into the room to discover him hanging from the ceiling.

He also suffered from depression, said some reports.

Collauthoritiesites have denied all allegations.