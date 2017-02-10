Hyderabad: Duo put chilli powder in NRI banker's eyes, slit his throat and bury him over extra-marital affair

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old NRI working with the National Bank of Abu Dhabi, who had been missing from Falaknuma area since February 04, was found murdered and his body buried at an under-construction house in Bandlaguda area, police said on Friday.NRI working with the National Bank of Abu Dhabi, who had been missing from Falaknuma area since February 04, was found murdered and his body buried at an under-construction house in Bandlaguda area, police said on Friday.

Police solved the murder case following a missing complaint lodged by Syeda Afshan, Imran's mother. Imran had come home on holidays last month.

Police on Thursday got exhumed the body of Syed Imran, who was employed as Customer Service Officer in National Bank of Abu Dhabi, and said that he was killed for having an extra marital affair with a city-based woman.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Imran had met one lady at Rythu Bazaar in Falaknuma and had left with her on a two-wheeler on February 4, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) V Satyanarayana said.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Saif Bin Sabeth Barabood, who told police that the missing person was having an extra marital affair with Fatima, the wife of his elder brother Sayeed Bin Sabeth Barabood, who is an Army man in Qatar, and also his elder sister. Notably, Imran was already married and has a child.

Saeed, who had also come home on holidays, learned about this and hatched a plan with his brother to kill Imran. As per their plan, Fatima brought Imran to a rented house in Jamal Banda.

Saeed and Saif threw chilli powder in his eyes and slit his throat.

Police said after committing the crime, Saeed returned to Qatar. Search is on for Fatima, who is absconding.

The senior police officer added that further investigation is in progress to bring out the total facts and to unravel conspiracy hatched by the accused persons.

(With Agency inputs)