Hyderabad man dies in New Zealand, family appeals to Swaraj for help

HYDERABAD: The family of a 29-year-old man from Hyderabad, who died in a road accident in New Zealand, has requested External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help bring his body back.

Syed Abdul Raheem Fahad, who was studying in Auckland, New Zealand, also worked as a part-time taxi driver there, his family members said.

A relative living in Australia informed them yesterday morning that a drunk driver jumped a traffic signal at a high speed and rammed into Fahad's car, killing the latter on the spot, the deceased's cousin, Faizal, told PTI.

The family, which lives in the Chanchalguda area here, has appealed to Swaraj to help bring Fahad's body to Hyderabad at the earliest and also for financial assistance, he said.

"We have contacted the officials at the Indian embassy (in New Zealand) also," Faizal added.

Telangana BJP president K Laxman also requested Swaraj for help in this regard.

"Madam @SushmaSwaraj Ji, Syed Abdul Raheem Fahad aged 29 years R/o Hyderabad died in a road accident in Auckland, New Zealand. Kindly help to bring back body to India. Thank you (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.