Hyderabad police bust 'illegal surrogacy' racket, rescue 46 pregnant women

The Hyderabad police on Saturday nabbed a surrogacy racket that has been active in the Sai Kiran Infertility Hospital here in Banjara Hills.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 11:39
Hyderabad police bust &#039;illegal surrogacy&#039; racket, rescue 46 pregnant women
Pic courtesy: ANI

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Saturday nabbed a surrogacy racket that has been active in the Sai Kiran Infertility Hospital here in Banjara Hills.

According to investigation reports, as many as 46 women are being illegally confined to the hospital during their nine-month pregnancy term, in exchange for around Rs. 2.5 to 3.5 lakh.

Most women who have fallen prey to the activity are natives of Delhi, Nagaland, Darjeeling, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

According to Limba Reddy, DCP Task Force, West zone task force police, raids were conducted with the help of District Medical Officers (DMO) and found 46 surrogate mothers concealed by the hospital authorities by offering them a heap of money, owing to their poor economic background.

"We have verified all the documents. Some irregularities were found; the hospital management should register for surrogacy but they are running the hospital illegally. The management is not even permitting the surrogate pregnant women to go out; they are illegally forcing them to be in the hospital for nine months," said Dr. Padmaja, DMO, Hyderabad.

The hospital reportedly wasn't maintaining any proper records and had no license to run the hospital.

The police asserted that the investigation is underway, adding that the accused will be taken to task.

