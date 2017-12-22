Hyderabad shocker: Woman set on fire in public view, accused arrested

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman was set ablaze in full public view in Secunderabad city of Telangana late on Thursday.

The woman was set on fire by a man allegedly suspected to be her lover.

The appalling incident took place in Lalaguda locality of the city.

Hyderabad: Police arrested a man for torching a 25-year-old woman. According to DCP North zone, the woman received 50% burns. Victim admitted to hospital, case registered u/s 307 IPC & ST/SC Atrocity Act, further probe underway pic.twitter.com/xgcPTkPsHk — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017

According to reports, the accused called the victim at the spot, where he poured kerosene on her and set her on fire.

Soon after committing the heinous act, the accused fled from the spot.

However, some local residents took quick cognisance of the matter and doused the fire.

The woman was then rushed to the hospital with 50 percent burns.

She is said to be in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, a case under section 307 of IPC & ST/SC Atrocity Act has been registered against the accused.

The police later arrested the accused in connection with the case. According to DCP North zone, one person has been arrested and an investigation is underway.