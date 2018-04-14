Hyderabad student hangs himself to death after failing in final exams

HYDERABAD: A class 11 student in Kukatpally in Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after he failed in the finals exams. The victim has been identified as Sai Kumar. Kumar was pursuing his intermediate first year at MNR Junior college and failed in the final exam, Kukatpally police station Circle Inspector Prasanna confirmed.

The body of the deceased was taken to a government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered under Section 174 CrPC and the further investigation is underway.

The incident comes just a week after another minor student committed suicide in Hyderabad over alleged academic pressure. Studying in the second year in a private allegedly, the victim allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of his apartment in Kukatpally Housing Board Colony.

His parents were asleep when the incident took place. The boy was reportedly in stress as summer classes were being held in college without a break in academics.

As per police, the boy had dinner and went to sleep by 11 pm but around 3.30 am he suddenly ran out of his room making a loud noise. He then jumped from the building. He was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries there.

Last year in December also, an 18-year-old engineering student hung herself at her home in Kukatpally as she was allegedly afraid of not performing well in her examinations. In a suicide not that was found from her room, she had written that she was sorry for letting her family down and stated that she could not face the exams.

She was a BTech student in the first year of G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science, and lived in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Kukatpally.