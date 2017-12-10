Hyderabad student shot at in Chicago, family seeks Sushma Swaraj's help

NEW DELHI: A student from Hyderabad was shot at by an unidentified person in Chicago in the United States, his family members said on Sunday.

The incident reportedly took place on December 6 when the victim, identified as Mohammed Akbar, was walking towards his car in a parking lot. He was reportedly fired by a stranger after having an argument.

Residents and passersby reportedly rushed to his help after hearing the gunshot and took him to a hospital.

"While my brother was walking towards his car, a stranger approached and shot him without any reason. Our request is from the Government of Telangana and from the Central Government to take cognisance in this case," his elder brother Mohammad Shafi said.

The Indian student, studying in Chicago, is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the U.S.

His family in Hyderabad informed Telangana home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy about the incident and sought his help in getting proper medical care in the US. They also asked the minister to take up the case with the US authorities.

Mohammad Shafi also said that he has also contacted the EAM for an emergency visa to visit the ailing brother.

"I did speak to the External Affairs Ministry and the PA (Personal Assistant) of Sushma Swaraj is what the person told me and the other staff. They just spoke to me and they didn`t make me feel that they are going to expertise it or act upon it right away. They asked me to apply for the visa and they will so what can they do. I also tweeted Sushma Swaraj and yet to get a reply from her," he added.

The shooting triggered concern as there has been growing attacks on Indians in recent times.