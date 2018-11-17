हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Traffic rules

Hyderabad: Top traffic cop instructs officials to challan him for parking violation

The incident came to light when a passerby spotted the official vehicle parked under a 'No-Parking' board and posted its photo on Twitter.

Hyderabad: Top traffic cop instructs officials to challan him for parking violation
Representational image

Hyderabad: A top traffic cop was issued a challan after his car was spotted parked in a 'No-Parking' spot by a local in Hyderabad who clicked a photo and tweeted it.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Traffic, Hyderabad City, was fined Rs 235 for the offence near Mahankali traffic police station. "It wasn't in my notice that my driver had parked my vehicle in no parking zone. It came to my notice after a person tweeted a picture of my vehicle parked in no parking zone," he told news agency ANI. "I informed my officials to challan my vehicle and paid a challan of Rs.235."

The incident came to light when a passerby spotted the official vehicle parked under a 'No-Parking' board on Thursday. He clicked a photo and uploaded it on Twitter where the post began getting a lot of traction from netizens.

The matter was brought to the notice of Kumar and he reportedly decided to take action against himself by asking to be fined.

 

