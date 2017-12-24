Indian man dies in road accident in New Zealand, family seeks Sushma Swaraj's help

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old Indian was on Saturday killed in a road accident in New Zealand.

The man, identified as Syed Abdul Raheem Fahad, hailed from Hyderabad. The incident took place in Central Auckland when a speeding vehicle rammed into Fahad's car.

His family has urged the External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, to bring his body back at the earliest.

"We have established contact with the concerned embassy, but we would like to request EAM Sushma Swaraj to help bring his body here at the earliest. We also want compensation," a family member said.

The driver of the vehicle was reportedly drunk and jumped a red light, killing the 27-year-old.

"My brother Fahad went to New Zealand two years ago on a student visa. Today in the morning we received information that he met with an accident and succumbed to injuries, we request MEA Sushma Swaraj to help us and make our brother's body to reach India soon," Syed Nehmath Ullah, brother of Fahad told ANI.