Indian woman given triple talaq on WhatsApp by elderly Omani husband, seeks Sushma Swaraj's help

Hyderabad: A 29-year woman, allegedly given triple talaq by her husband on WhatsApp, has sought the help of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The woman, Huma Saira, based out of Hyderabad, got married in May 2017 to a 62-year-old Oman national. She later moved out of the country to live with her husband.

Within eight months, Saira gave birth to a baby. The infant died in three months due to poor health.

"I was married to an Oman national in May 2017 in Hyderabad. I lived in Oman for one year. I gave birth to a baby in 8 months who died in 3 months because of bad health,” she recalls.

Following the infant's death, Saira was sent back home in Hyderabad for medical treatment.

“When I came here, he gave me talaq on WhatsApp on August 12, 2018, and after that, he is not answering any of my questions,” said Saira.

Saira has now sought External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's help.

Triple talaq is the practice of instant divorce followed by Muslims.

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court of India in August 2017 banned triple talaq with immediate effect calling it 'arbitrary' and 'unconstitutional'.