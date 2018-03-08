हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Love in the time of WiFi: She turned off internet router, he unleashed torrent of punches

A woman was beaten up by her husband allegedly over switching off the WiFi connection to force him to go to sleep in Somajiguda area here, police said.

IANS| Updated: Mar 08, 2018, 16:20 PM IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: A woman was beaten up by her husband allegedly over switching off the WiFi connection to force him to go to sleep in Somajiguda area here, police said.

Reshma Sultana reportedly switched off the connection on Wednesday night following which her husband got angry and punched her indiscriminately, according to a complaint lodged by Sultana`s mother. Sultana, a mother of three, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. She suffered injuries on her chest, face and head. 

A police officer said the couple had marital disputes and counselling is going on before a decision is taken on registering a case and arresting the husband.

