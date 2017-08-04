Made in India: Israeli firm to produce anti-tank 'Spike MR' missiles in Hyderabad

New Delhi: An Indian-Israeli joint venture firm will manufacture the advanced anti-tank guided missile named “Spike MR” in Hyderabad, a media report said on Friday.

The Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems (KRAS), which will produce the weapons, is a joint venture between India's Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd and Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, the Times of India reported.

The missile has a range of up to 2.5 km., the report said, adding, the Army has already carried out its extensive trials in the plains and deserts for a year.

Once the plant in Hyderabad's Hardware Park starts production, it will deliver some 200 missiles in a month, according to the report.

"The entire infrastructure and machinery is ready. Once the government gives the go-ahead, the missiles will roll out within just a few weeks," TOI quoted a senior functionary of KRAS as saying.

According to the report, Spike MR is a “third general portable multi-purpose electro-optical missile weapon system” and weighs about 13 kg.

Dubbed as 'fire and forget', the missile can be reportedly deployed from a tripod, vehicles, helicopters and marine vessels.

Centre may have favoured 'Mr Spike' over America's 'Javelin' because of Tel Aviv's willingness to transfer technology and manufacture the missiles in India.

The 'Made in India' 'Mr Spike' missiles would also be exported.

"The anti-tank missile system is one of the most advanced in the world. It can engage targets at distances ranging from 200 metres to 2,500 metres. It is easy for any operator to easily and accurately engage a target," the report quoted a KRAS official as saying.