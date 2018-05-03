Madrasa teacher arrested for sexually abusing 6 minors in Hyderabad

The police have arrested a Madrasa teacher in Hyderabad for sexually abusing six minor children between the age of six to eight years. According to the police, all six children have been rescued and sent for counselling.

The accused has been booked under section 377 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and section 5 and 6 of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The culprit has been identified as Rahman Ansari and used to teach in Jamia Ul Uloom Madrasa in Asif Nagar area of Hyderabad.

More details are awaited.