Man bangs 3-yr-old child against auto-rickshaw, wife refuses to complain

In a shocking incident, a man banged his three-year-old child against an auto-rickshaw after a heated argument with his wife. The disturbing incident took place in Hyderabad on Sunday night and was captured on the phone which has been circulated on the social media.

Image Courtesy: ANI grab

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man banged his three-year-old child against an auto-rickshaw after a heated argument with his wife. The disturbing incident took place in Hyderabad on Sunday night and was captured on the phone which has been circulated on the social media.

The accused, identified as Shiva Goud, came home in an inebriated condition and picked a fight with his wife. Two constables, who were nearby, were informed about the scuffle at the street after which they reached the spot. As soon as they tried to take control of the situation, the accused threw his three-year-old child towards an auto-rickshaw.

Watch the video here: 

The child has suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital where he has been put under care and protection of the Child Welfare Department. His condition is said to be out of danger. However, the child's mother refused to file a complaint against the accused fearing harassment from her husband after which, the police taking suo motu cognizance of the act, filed a case under child abuse against the accused. 

The video of the incident has drawn flak from all sections of society on the social media.

