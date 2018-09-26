Man hacked to death in broad daylight in Hyderabad despite police presence

HYDERABAD: A man in Hyderabad was on Wednesday hacked to death by two men on a busy road in the city. The incident took place in broad daylight in the presence of policemen who allegedly stood nearby watching the incident.

The two men attacked the victim with an axe on Attapur road under PVNR Expressway as people watched in horror. In the videos recorded by people present at the spot, one of the attackers can be seen repeatedly hitting the victim with an axe until he was certain that he had died. Reports suggest that he dealt at least 13 blows in 21 seconds with the axe on the victim.

The police have identified the victim as Ramesh Goud, who is the main accused in the murder of his friend Mahesh Goud in a sexual jealousy case last year.

Mahesh's father Krishna Goud and uncle Laxman Goud allegedly avenged his murder by killing Ramesh, when he was returning home after appearing in a court in the murder case.

As per witnesses present at the spot, the policemen present near the scene did nothing to stop the killers. Police officials, however, refuted the allegations and said that they had gone to get their batons.

A video also shows a police patrol vehicle passing by as the man was attacking Ramesh. Police, however, clarified that the vehicle stopped just a few yards ahead by the roadside.

The assailants were reportedly not afraid of the consequences even after seeing the policemen and the patrol vehicle.

The killer in the video is seen buttoning his shirt after striking a series of blows with the axe and raising his hand as if to signal "victory". The killers have been arrested.

As per the police, 38-year-old Ramesh had extramarital relations with a woman but his friend Mahesh had also started developing friendship with her. As Mahesh did not mend his ways despite warnings, Ramesh hatched a plot to eliminate him.

Ramesh along with three others took Mahesh on a trip to a temple near the city. When Mahesh was fully drunk, Ramesh slit his throat with a knife in the moving car. They later burnt the body near the temple.

The crime came to light when the workers at a car service centre found blood stains in the car and alerted the police.