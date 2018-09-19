Newly-wedded couple stabbed by girl's father in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In similar lines to a Dalit man hacked to death in Telangana, another man and his wife were on Wednesday stabbed in Hyderabad.

The man was stabbed by his father-in-law, against whom the police have registered a case under IPC section 307.

The couple has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Police are, meanwhile, looking for the accused.

Hyderabad: Police has registered a case u/s 307 IPC against a man for stabbing his daughter and son-in law. Search for accused is underway, couple admitted to a hospital for treatment pic.twitter.com/dcABvMKDWY — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2018

Last week, a Dalit man was hacked to death in front of his pregnant wife, who belongs to Vyshya (Baniya) community. The incident took place in Miryalaguda town of Telangana's Nalgonda district.

The man was killed while he was coming out of a clinic where he had gone for his wife's pre-natal check-up. The killer, who was given a contract, stabbed the victim with a machete to death.

It later emerged that the woman's father, who was unhappy with his daughter's marriage, gave a contract of Rs one crore to kill his son-in-law.

The man, who hacked the victim to death, was nabbed from Bihar's Samasthipur on Tuesday.