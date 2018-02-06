Nigerian among three held with drugs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Nigerian and a college student were among three persons nabbed today from Hyderguda area for allegedly trying to sell LSD and other drugs, police said.

"Police seized 75 stamps of LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide), charas (30 gram), Heroin (one gram), three ganja packets (weighing about 40 grams) worth Rs 4 lakh and one car from the possession of the drug peddlers," said DCP (Task Force) P Radha Kishan Rao.

The trio were identified as Nigerian national A Alumah Friday (30), Abid Nazir (27), a native of Srinagar, and Yash Sunkara (19), a second-year BBA student who is a resident of Bagh Amberpet here, he said.

Sunkara came in contact with Nazir, a drug peddler, during his visits to Goa during which he purchased LSD drugs and subsequently sold them to his friends and known customers in Hyderabad.

Sunkara purchased one LSD drug stamp from Nazir for Rs 1,000 and sold it for Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per stamp, the officer said, adding that Nazir used to purchase drugs from Friday, who also resided in Goa.

"Few days back, Sunkara asked Nazir to bring LSD stamps and charas to Hyderabad and accordingly he and Friday came to Hyderabad along with LSD stamps and charas today," the DCP said.

On a credible information, a police team apprehended the trio from near a hotel in Hyderguda when they were trying to hand over the drugs to Sunkara, he said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Friday came to India on the tourist visa for two months in May 2013 and did not return to his country even after his visa got expired, police said.

Friday has been overstaying in the country and has been involved in an illegal trade of drugs, police said.

LSD is mainly used as a recreational drug and is popular in psychedelic parties, according to police.