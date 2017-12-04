Osmania University student's suicide in hostel washroom triggers protests

Hyderabad: Osmania University students on Monday staged a protest and did not allow the police to shift the body of E Murli, who allegedly committed suicide by hanging.

The body of the first-year student of MSc Physics at the university was found hanging in the washroom of one of the hostels on the campus.

A suicide note which was found from the scene, purportedly written by Murali, stated that he did not want to fail in exams and that he had never failed in exams, police had said, PTI reported.

Police had added that the student seemed to be in depression over the matter and further investigations were currently on.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, OU students joint action committee leader and president of the Unemployed Youth Association, K Manavatha Rai said, "Murli committed suicide because of unemployment. The state government is responsible for his suicide. Also, the government should give Rs 50 lakh compensation to Murli's family or else we will not allow the police to shift the body from the hostel."

"The Telangana government has been sanctioning funds for many things regarding the state.then why they are not providing jobs for us. We will continue the protest and will not allow the police to shift the body until the government takes responsibility for the matter," he added.

The student hailed from Doulapur village of Siddipet district.

(With Agency inputs)