People of Hyderabad get green, healthy transport facility

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis have now got a featured cycle rental service just for one rupee for half-hour.

PEDL Cycle Rental not only helps in combating the surging levels of pollution in the city but also promotes healthy lifestyle.

Sudheer, PEDL operations manager, Hyderabad told ANI, "Initially, we have started with around 200 bicycles, but we are planning to extend the number to 3,000 in the city.

We charge rent of one rupee per half an hour."For hiring the bicycle, one just needs to login into the website and link one`s Paytm wallet to the account. One can unlock the bicycle through the mobile, scanning the QR code which is placed at the rear mudguard of the cycle, when it is unlocked, the customer gets a buzzer sound.

Sudheer informed that these bicycles are GPS enabled so they are easily tracked.Talking about the bicycle`s features, Sudheer said, "The bicycle is designed in such a way that it automatically gets locked once the time is completed for the amount one has paid. And if anyone tries to steal the cycle, the lock system will send an alert to us and gives a buzzer, so that surrounding persons can help us caught that person."

He said the bicycles are automatically charged through solar power plates. "It gets automatically charged through solar power plates which are located in bicycle basket. If the bicycle is 100 percent charged then it can be used for month," Sudheer said. The best part of this bicycle is pick and drop at anywhere you want.