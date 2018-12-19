हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hyderabad

Private firm employee ends life over 'harassment' by boss

Private firm employee ends life over &#039;harassment&#039; by boss
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old employee of a private firm here allegedly committed suicide, allegedly due to harassment by his superior, police said on Wednesday.

Narasingh ended his life by hanging himself at his house in Saidabad area Tuesday, they said.

A suicide note purportedly written by him blamed harassment by his in-charge official for his extreme step, Saidabad Inspector N Mohan Rao said.

The man, who apparently had strong political views, also said in the note that "(Narendra) Modi has to be the Prime Minister forever", the Inspector said.

"...Only he (Modi) can save the country," the note written in Telugu mentioned, he said.

A case had been registered and police were on the look out for the in-charge, he added.

