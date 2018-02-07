Telangana IT minister calls for development of forest area in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday called for the development of forest block area located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

"We are developing in technology and we should give a healthy environment to the public.

In HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority), around 58,329 hectares forest land is available, we should save the forest land.

We should keep a special focus on tourism," Rao said at a review meeting.

The meeting was attended by Telangana State Chief Secretary SK Joshi, Tourism Secretary B Venkatesham, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMHC) Commissioner Janardhan Reddy and other officials of various departments.