Sexual abuse

Telangana: Principal allegedly sodomises Class II student inside school office

A Class 2 student was allegedly sodomised by the school principal in Hyderabad's Rajendranagar. The principal has now been taken into custody.

Telangana: Principal allegedly sodomises Class II student inside school office
Image courtesy: Pixabay

HYDERABAD: A Class 2 student was allegedly sodomised by the school principal in Hyderabad's Rajendranagar. The principal has now been taken into custody.

The incident came to light after the eight-year-old victim reportedly refused to go to school for over two weeks. According to relatives, the child was bleeding from the rectum and in continuous pain.

The victim finally revealed that he was abused by the school principal. He had lured the child into his office inside the school premises and proceeded to sexually abuse him. 

Rajendranagar Police has taken the principal into custody. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

The Principal will be sent to judicial remand, said police.

Last week, a Class 9 student of a Delhi government school alleged that he was sodomised multiple times by two boys, including a classmate, inside a school. 

The victim alleged that the boys took him to an empty room opposite the computer lab, situated on the third floor of the school building. Subsequently, he was allegedly sodomised by them.

