Hyderabad

Viral fever, dengue cases rise in Hyderabad, doctors blame temperature change

After the rise of Zika virus and Dengue fever in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, Telangana's Hyderabad saw a rise in cases of viral fever, dengue and influenza on Sunday.

Image Courtesy: ANI

After the rise of Zika virus and Dengue fever in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, Telangana's Hyderabad saw a rise in cases of viral fever, dengue and influenza on Sunday.

Hyderabad also saw a rise in chikungunya cases. 

The doctors claim that the change in temperature has caused the rise of fever, news agency ANI reported. 

Out of all the cases reported, 10-20 per cent are of viral fly, doctors confirmed. 

Looking at previous records, the doctors said that at least 20 positive dengue cases came up in the previous month while this month it is 10.

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan's Jaipur, at least 55 people have been tested positive of Zika virus as of Saturday.

Union Health Ministry officials said fresh mosquito samples have been collected from various parts of Jaipur by a team from the National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR).

Most of the cases are reported from Shastri Nagar area and proper preventive measures have been taken by the authorities. 

Fogging and other anti-larvae activities are being carried out in the Shastri Nagar area to prevent the spread of the virus.

The first case of Zika had surfaced on September 22 when an 85-year-old woman with no travel history tested positive for the disease. 

(With Agency Inputs)

