Watch: Hyderabad man run over by speeding train while taking a selfie

The disturbing video surfaced on Wednesday and went viral with many netizens describing the stunt as "height of stupidity".

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 25, 2018, 07:51 AM IST
In a shocking incident, a man in Hyderabad suffered serious injuries while trying to pose with a moving train for a selfie. The man, identified by police as Shiva, was knocked down by a speeding train while trying to take the daring shot.

The incident occurred near Bharat Nagar Railway Station on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday. Standing extremely close to the railway track, the man was attempting to take a selfie with a fast-approaching Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train when he hit the engine.

The disturbing video surfaced on Wednesday and went viral with many netizens describing the stunt as "height of stupidity" and appealing to youths never to attempt this.

The video shows the young man smiling into his smartphone camera and pointing at the approaching train with his right hand. As the train comes closer, someone is heard warning him. However, he ignores the warning and is heard saying "one minute".

The video ends with a thud as the young man is hit by the train. It records the commotion that followed as people rushed towards him.

Hailing from Warangal town of Telangana, Shiva sustained injuries on head and hands. He was admitted to a private hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.

(With IANS inputs)

