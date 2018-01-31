WATCH: Traffic personnel pump heart, save man who suffered heart attack

HYDERABAD: Two traffic personnel here saved the life of a person after he suffered a heart attack and fell down on road. The incident took place on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI.

#WATCH Traffic personnel K Chandan and Inayatullah Khan giving artificial respiration to a person who suffered a heart attack & fell down on road in #Hyderabad earlier today. They later took him to a hospital pic.twitter.com/vyVTydNhH1 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018

The duo gave him artificial respiration and first aid. Following this, they took him to a hospital.

The Traffic personnel have been identified as K Chandan and Inayatullah Khan.