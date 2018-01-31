हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 31, 2018, 22:18 PM IST
WATCH: Traffic personnel pump heart, save man who suffered heart attack
Pic Courtesy: ANI

HYDERABAD: Two traffic personnel here saved the life of a person after he suffered a heart attack and fell down on road. The incident took place on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI.

The duo gave him artificial respiration and first aid. Following this, they took him to a hospital.

The Traffic personnel have been identified as K Chandan and Inayatullah Khan.

