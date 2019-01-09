हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hyderabad

Worker dies in explosion near stone unit in Siddipet

The exact cause of the explosion which occurred in a room near the unit in Chinnakodur mandal was immediately not known.

Worker dies in explosion near stone unit in Siddipet
Representational image

Hyderabad: A labourer died following an explosion near a stone crushing unit in Siddipet district Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at around 8.30 am, a senior police official said. The official said the deceased, who was identified as Rajaiah, was alone when the blast took place.

The exact cause of the explosion which occurred in a room near the unit in Chinnakodur mandal was immediately not known. "It is still not clear whether the explosion occurred due to gelatine sticks and detonators stored near the stone crushing unit or it was due to a cell phone handset explosion apparently due to short-circuit.

The matter is under investigation," the official said. The deceased was working as an labourer at the unit for over 10 years. The unit had valid license for storing gelatine sticks and detonators, police added.

Tags:
HyderabadHyderabad BlastSiddipet district

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close