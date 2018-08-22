India’s top paid female athlete PV Sindhu earns one third of Virat Kohli’s income

Ace Badminton player PV Sindhu has emerged as the highest paid female athlete in India and the seventh highest globally, registering a total earning $8.5 million. But where does her income stand as compared to the highest paid male athlete of India, Virat Kohli?

While Sindhu has registered a total earning of $8.5 million, Kohli’s income stands at a whopping $24 million. Kohli surges ahead of Sindhu in earnings through both salary as well as brand endorsements.

As per the data released by Forbes, the badminton ace gets paid $500,000 as prize money on an average while the firebrand cricketer earns as much as $4 million through salary and winnings. Through brand endorsements, Sindhu earns $8 million while Kohli gets a staggering $20 million.

Twenty three-year-old Sindhu is brand ambassador for companies like Bridgestone, Gatorade, Nokia, Panasonic and Reckitt Benckiser, among several other products. The companies endorsed by the Indian cricket team skipper are New Era, Tissot, Uber, Puma, Audi, Colgate Palmolive, Herbalife and Pepsi.

On Sindhu making it to top 10 highest paid female athletes from across the world, Forbes wrote, “The Indian badminton player burst on the scene with a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics. She was the first Indian female athlete to win a silver. The 23-year-old has a robust sponsor roster with Bridgestone, Gatorade, Nokia, Panasonic, Reckitt Benckiser and a half-dozen other brands.”

As per the latest ranking released by Forbes, Boxer Floyd Mayweather is the highest paid male athlete while legendary tennis player Serena Williams is the highest paid female athlete. Serena’s income stands at $18.1 million while that of Floyd Mayweather is $285 million.