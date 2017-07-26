'Why should I believe 39 Indians missing in Iraq are dead' Sushma Swaraj counters ​Oppostion in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday questioned the veracity of claims that say the 39 Indians, mostly labourers from Punjab, who went missing in Iraq's Mosul are now dead.

“Iraq has never said that the 39 Indians missing are dead,” Swaraj said in the Lok Sabha.

Stating that there is no concrete evidence of their death so far, she asked, “Why should I believe Harjit Masih's claims that the 39 Indians are dead? It is a crime to do this without proper proof.”

In June 2014, 40 Indians were abducted by the Islamic State from Mosul, Iraq. A a month later, just one Indian, Harjit Masih,came back. The 25-year-old, who managed to escape, claims that all 39 Indians were shot a few days after their abduction, and that their chances of their survival are bleak.

Swaraj said the government came to know about the entire incident after Harshit Masih returned to India.

Swaraj added that six sources have mentioned that the 39 Indians are still alive.

“On November 24, 2014, I had said that 6 sources have said that the 39 Indians have not been killed,” she added.

“Jab tak unke maare jane ka saboot nahi milega, unki file bandh nahi ki jayegi (Till we receive concrete evidence of their death, the case-files won't be closed),” said Swaraj.

The Centre has repeatedly assured stating all efforts are being taken to find out the missing Indians.

“We are as much concerned on this issue, as the Government is," Congress ​leader Mallikarjun Kharge said in the Lok Sabha.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Eshaiker al-Jafari, who is currently on a five-day tour to India, had said his government has no substantial evidence whether the 39 Indians who went missing in Mosul 3 years ago have been killed or are still alive.